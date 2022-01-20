People s United Financial Inc. Has $26.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,487,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,600,000 after acquiring an additional 798,900 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,124,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,378,000 after acquiring an additional 381,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 160,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.