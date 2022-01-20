People s United Financial Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

