People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $7.48 on Thursday, hitting $470.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,797. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

