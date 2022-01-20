People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average of $283.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

