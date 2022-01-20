People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Target by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Target by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Target by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.67. 125,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

