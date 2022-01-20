People s United Financial Inc. Sells 16,544 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 637,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804,074. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.