People s United Financial Inc. Sells 20,810 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 1.59% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,115,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.01. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.