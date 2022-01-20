People s United Financial Inc. Sells 52,671 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 5,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,869. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

