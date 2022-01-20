People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,490 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,493,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 8,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

