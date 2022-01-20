People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,560 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.26. 304,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

