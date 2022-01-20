People s United Financial Inc. Sells 7,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 4,692,851 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.