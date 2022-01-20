People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,318 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.63. 3,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

