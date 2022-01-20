People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in Bank of America by 85.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $691,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 58.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 670,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 748,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,280,360. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $383.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

