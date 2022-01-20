People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 4,778,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

