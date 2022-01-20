pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $856,143.86 and $818.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

