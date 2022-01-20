PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $10,916.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00143357 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

