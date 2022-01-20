PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,615. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

