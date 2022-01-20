Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €202.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €202.00 ($229.55) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €220.67 ($250.76).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €1.10 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting €198.65 ($225.74). The stock had a trading volume of 252,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €208.22 and its 200 day moving average is €195.32.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.