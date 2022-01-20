Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 3,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.