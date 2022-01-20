Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 1.8%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,890 ($39.43) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($39.23). Approximately 155,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 112,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($38.55).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,993.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,778.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 197.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

