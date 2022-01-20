Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 360952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth $4,378,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.