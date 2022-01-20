Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 360952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
