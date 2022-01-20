PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PFSweb by 29.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSW opened at $11.59 on Thursday. PFSweb has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.72.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

