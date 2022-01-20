PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the period. PG&E makes up about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of PG&E worth $35,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 246,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401,192. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

