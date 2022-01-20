Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.36

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Phala Network has a market cap of $96.88 million and $7.71 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00113905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

