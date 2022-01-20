Phantasma Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $230.51 million and $6.47 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00097550 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,811.91 or 0.99906575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00572172 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

