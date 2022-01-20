PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $71,174.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.