Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0409 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,182.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.00560802 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,985,455 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

