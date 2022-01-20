Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $189,594.16 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 546,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,166. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

