Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $189,594.16 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PLAB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 546,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,166. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
