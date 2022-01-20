Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.59.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

