Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.59.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.