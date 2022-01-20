Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $508,102.34 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $508,102.34 and $13,151.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

