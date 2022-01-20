PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $97.85. 152,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 209,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter.

