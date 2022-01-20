Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $73,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Shares of PDD opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

