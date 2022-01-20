Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $64.35

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $68.50. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 147,623 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

