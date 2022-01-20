Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $6,127.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00295744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,425,116 coins and its circulating supply is 434,164,680 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

