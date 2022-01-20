Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 257.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

