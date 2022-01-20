Piper Sandler Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $10.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

