Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

PBI stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.