Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

