Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 4683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 222.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

