Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 4683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
