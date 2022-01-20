Pivot Token (PVT) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $390,465.02 and approximately $75,283.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

