PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $322.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.00882294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00256499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.