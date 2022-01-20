PKG Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $151,557.98 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.