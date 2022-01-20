Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $19.35. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

About Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

