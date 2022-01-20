PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.09

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.09 and traded as high as $36.93. PLDT shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 29,370 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

