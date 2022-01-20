Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Polaris reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

Shares of PII opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.