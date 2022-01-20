PolkaWar Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $299,166.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.