Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $387.31 million and $12.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00316848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.