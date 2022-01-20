PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 70,115 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $255.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

