Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Achieves $16.98 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00014006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

