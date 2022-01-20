Popular (BPOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

